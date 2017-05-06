Impact Wrestling Officially Files for Ownership of "Broken" Trademarks

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 6, 2017 - 2:43am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Impact Wrestling has officially filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for multiple trademarks related to the "broken" characters and gimmicks previously portrayed by Matt and Jeff Hardy.

-- They appear to have filed the trademarks on April 28 for the terms "Broken Matt", "Brother Nero", "Vanguard1" and "Broken Brilliance" and the owners are actually listed as TNA Entertainment LLC.

-- This follows Matt Hardy filing his own similar trademark "Broken Matt Hardy" on March 1.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.