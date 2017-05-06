Impact Wrestling Officially Files for Ownership of "Broken" Trademarks

Sponsored Links



-- Impact Wrestling has officially filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for multiple trademarks related to the "broken" characters and gimmicks previously portrayed by Matt and Jeff Hardy.

-- They appear to have filed the trademarks on April 28 for the terms "Broken Matt", "Brother Nero", "Vanguard1" and "Broken Brilliance" and the owners are actually listed as TNA Entertainment LLC.

-- This follows Matt Hardy filing his own similar trademark "Broken Matt Hardy" on March 1.