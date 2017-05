Sponsored Links

This week's episode of WWE Total Divas on E! drew 576,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. By comparison, last week's show drew 566,000 viewers, marking an increase of 10,000 viewers for this week's episode, which featured Eva Marie and Maryse on their Honeymoons and the comeback of Nikki Bella.

