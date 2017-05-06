Wyatt On Undertaker Comparisons, WWE Childhood Angle That Inspired Him

Sponsored Links



As noted, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt recently appeared as a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. In addition to the highlights we posted from the interview earlier this week, below are some more excerpts.

On being compared to The Undertaker: "For me to be compared to The Undertaker is unbelievable. I've been in there with him. I did a WrestleMania against him two years ago. And I did another one against him and Kane. I don't think if you put us side-by-side and watched our work, they're not similar. They aren't. It's the dark stuff that kind of brings us together that people want to branch us, but the thing is that we are completely different. And I think [pro] wrestling needs that kind of dark entity in it. And I just think that I bring it. I bring it in a completely different way, but it's still that entity that people need. They need that part of professional wrestling that kind of takes you out of the elements. It's not two guys in MMA shorts rolling around. It's magic."

On one of his earliest wrestling memories being the Papa Shango - Ultimate Warrior program in WWE: "100%, it was the storytelling and stuff like that. I've always been a huge fan of horror movies. I like the feeling of the thrill and I've always been attached to those movies, so naturally, the progression was once I started watching wrestling, it was the characters that always caught my eye. Like, one of my earliest memories of this was Papa Shango and The Ultimate Warrior and Papa Shango having the nasty black ooze coming at Ultimate Warrior with the voodoo. And I think that's the type of stuff that really sticks in my head."

Check out the complete Bray Wyatt interview at Stitcher.com.