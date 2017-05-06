WWE Trying to Make Mahal a "Foreign Menace"; Nakamura's Debut at Backlash

Sponsored Links

Apart from the idea of making Jinder Mahal a "foreign menace", WWE is also pushing the idea that Rusev will be getting some sort of title match when he returns within the next 1-2 months. Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin round out the major heels on the Smackdown side.





Most of the 5/21 Backlash advertising is focused around the "debut" of Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE has purposely kept Nakamura off of all televised matches (he's only been wrestling in dark matches) in an attempt to recreate the magic of Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn from last year in Dallas. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



