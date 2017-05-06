Kairi Hojo Announces She's Leaving Stardom; Likely WWE Bound

Sponsored Links



-- Kairi Hojo, one of the top female wrestlers in the world, announced at today's Stardom show that she is leaving the promotion, but stopped short of saying it was to WWE.

-- Hojo, who has signed a deal back in March 2017 according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has kept it quiet since then as talent is not allowed to reveal they are WWE-bound until the company announces it.

-- Hojo will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center shortly while Stardom's other female star, Io Shirai, is someone else WWE is after. According to reports, negotiations are ongoing and Shirai even made it down to the WWE Performance Center earlier this year in what was not supposed to be made public, but inadvertently was by WWE.com