WWE NXT Live Event Results (5/5/17) - Riverside, CA

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Rem Martinez for sending this in:

Hey Guys, I just got back from the NXT Live Event at the Riverside Municipal

Auditorium here in Riverside, CA. The was a rocking show from start to

finish. Here is the Champ's Report of the show. Vic Joseph and Kayla Braxton

are sharing the ring announcing duties.

Match #1

Kona Reeves vs No Way Jose

I have been to three NXT Live Events and No Way Jose has kicked off all 3.

His entrance lasted a good 4-5 minutes as he danced in the crowd and formed a

Conga Line. Kona impressed me as a heel here. He's a lot better than what we

see in his short matches on NXT TV. A solid opener with No Way putting Kona

away with the Pop Up into the Knockout Punch for the 1-2-3.

Winner: No Way Jose

"The Velveteen Dream" Patrick Clark appears on the tron and cuts a promo bad

mouthing Cinco De Mayo. He hopes someone brings him a shot of Tequila after

the show.

Match #2

Bianca Blair vs Ruby Riot

The first thing you notice about Bianca is that she has a ponytail that goes

all the way down to her knees. During the match, she used her hair as a

weapon. She was whipping Ruby Riot with her hair. The amazing part was that

it sounded like Ruby was getting hit with a leather strap. Holy Sh*t chants

broke out. It was different for sure. Bianca had Ruby down and was getting

cocky. Ruby made her comeback by pulling Bianca down by her hair. Ruby hit

the Deadly Nightshade and put Bianca away with a Wind-Up Overhead Kick.

1-2-3.

Winner: Ruby Riot

Match #3

Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli vs DIY

Gargano and Ciampa were over like crazy. Plenty of DIY, Psycho Killer and

Johnny Wrestling chants. A good match with the former NXT Tag Team Champions

flying all over the place. DIY won with putting Tino (I believe) away with

the Meeting in the Middle for the 1-2-3.

Winners: DIY

Match #4

Andrade "Cien" Almas vs Kassius Ohno

Both men were over, but "El Idolo" got the bigger pop. Ohno offered a hand

shake, but Andrade gently kicked his hand away. This was a very good match

from two men who have wrestled all over the globe. A back and forth affair

that ended with Andrade putting Ohno with the Hammerlock DDT. 1-2-3.

Winner: Andrade "Cien" Almas

Match #5

Patrick Clark vs Hideo Itami

A Purple Rain chant broke out immediately and Patrick had to address it. He

forgave us for chanting "Purple Rain", but assured us that he is nothing like

"That Man" He is referring to Prince, of course. Crowd started chanting

"Princess" instead. Plenty of "Go To Sleep" chants as well. Clark tried to

mock Itami with a Sumo Wrestler stance. Itami was not impressed. A good back

and forth match that saw Hideo put Clark away the the GTS. 1-2-3.

Winner: Hideo Itami

Intermission time

Match #6

Drew McIntyre vs Oney Lorcan

Plenty of "Welcome Back" chants for Drew (who has a new Entrance Video). This

match was the definition of smash mouth wrestling. It was a very hard hitting

match. An awesome spot occurred when Drew was on the outside. Oney climbed to

the top rope and attempted a Seated Senton, but Drew caught him in mid air

and Powerbombed him into the ringpost. Drew McIntyre put Lorcan away with the

Claymore for the 1-2-3

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Match #7

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs Lacey Evans and Asuka

Sonya Deville is a repackaged Daria Berenato. Sonya was actually very

impressive in this match. If booked correctly, she could be a dominant MMA

force that could tear through the NXT Women's Division. A decent tag team

match that had Asuka put Mandy away with a Spin Kick for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Lacey Evans and Asuka

Main Event

Tye Dillinger vs Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship

Both men got huge ovations. There were plenty of Glorious and 10 chants as

well. Just a random thing, but both Asuka and Bobby Roode came out with the

old versions of their championship belts. My guess is that WWE wanted to use

the old belts since they were still selling them at the show. Anyway, this

was an awesome match as expected. Plenty of back and forth action. Bobby hit

the Glorious DDT and Tye kicked out at two to a huge reaction. The Smackdown

Live Superstar connected with the Tye Breaker on the Glorious Champion

1-2-Bobby grabbed the bottom rope with his left hand. Roode was able to

distract the ref and hit a low blow on the Perfect 10. He then hit another

Glorious DDT to retain his championship 1-2-3.

Winner: And Still NXT Champion Bobby Roode

Roode decided that retaining his title was not enough. Roode went to the

outside and got a steel chair. We got back in the ring and hoisted the chair

in the air, but Dillinger caught him with a low blow. He followed this up

with another Tye Breaker. Tye celebrated with the NXT Universe and Bobby was

slowly getting back to feet. The champion offered Dillinger a hand shake. Tye

reluctantly accepted and they shook hands. Roode walked away, but then

quickly turned around to try to hit Tye with his championship belt. Tye

countered and hit the Rock Bottom. He followed this up with his version of

the People's Elbow to send the crowd home happy. The show ended with Tye

Dillinger soaking in the "Thank you Tye" chants from the NXT Universe.

A great show as always from NXT