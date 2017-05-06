Vickie Guerrero On Potential WWE Return, Being A Heel, Eddie Guerrero

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Vickie Guerrero recently spoke with The Memorabilia Guy for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how she took to portraying a heel character in WWE: "They all hated me; no one liked me back then (laughing). No, my Mom probably liked me. To be hated was something I wasn't expecting. I look back and see how much hate I got from the fans, it was actually pretty thrilling for me. You know you have done your job well when people love to hate you. When the fans are face to face with me they say "Oh I love you, you're so great" but on Twitter and the Internet they hate me. It's fun to joke with them and give them a hard time."

On if fans will ever see her back in WWE again: "I get that bug every once in awhile. I look in the ring and think – God I just want to be in there for one moment, one more time – so never say never. If Vince ever called and said "We need you again Guerrero" my answer would simply be – When? That adrenaline can only be found in the ring."

