Scott Steiner Says "F*ck WWE," Explains Why; Talks WM33/HHH

Sponsored Links



Former WWE and WCW Superstar Scott Steiner recently took part in an interview with Nick's Strength And Power. Below are some of the highlights from the interview, which you can watch above.

On the WWE: "F*ck the WWE."

On the reason he feels that way: "Who's in charge and who runs it. There ain't two bigger d*uchebags than Triple H and Stephanie."

On whether or not he watched Wrestlemania 33: "Hell no. Let me ask you something? Why did Triple H make that statue of Ric Flair? So where is it now? Where do you think it's at? There's no Hall Of Fame. You got the address to the Hall Of Fame? Where's it at? Where's your guess? Exactly! (Triple H's house). And they better not make one of Macho Man. She (Stephanie) made one? Oh, that's definitely in Triple H's house then (laughs)."

Check out the complete Scott Steiner interview at YouTube.com.