DDP Talks Writing WWE HOF Induction Speech, Working With WWE

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke with TV Insider for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the feeling he got when he finally finished his WWE Hall Of Fame induction speech: "When I finally got done doing this speech, it was the same effect that I had when I was handed the World Title by Randy Savage. It's a huge deal. Ricky Steamboat grabbed me and gave me a big hug. He followed that up with, 'Welcome to the club, bro.' This is a very unique group of people. There are thousands and thousands of wrestlers—as of today there are 153 or so that went in [to the Hall of Fame]. So to be able to have this ring means everything. Eric Bischoff called it my holy grail. He would be right. I always felt it would come. I never just want something to happen. I want something to happen when it's supposed to happen."

On working with WWE over the last six years: "I've been hosting Best of Nitro DVDs and doing Old School episodes of Raw. Then I inducted Jake [Roberts] into the Hall of Fame, I was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble and then WrestleMania and throwing Shaq over the top last year. I hit the Diamond Cutter at 60. For them to do that, and put me in the Hall of Fame, this has been an unbelievable year and a great birthday present."

Check out the complete DDP interview at TVInsider.com.