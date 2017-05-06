Melina Perez On Working For WWE, Her Character Affecting Real Life

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Melina Perez recently spoke with The Huffington Post for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On working for WWE: "I talk to people now, and they thought I was so confident. I was doing all this awesome stuff onstage, and they didn't realize I was going through so much loneliness and hurt backstage. It was like high school."

On how much her TV character affected her real life: "I'm proud of that character, then and now, because it was just a character – and she was great at being a b---h – but when it came to my personal life, it felt like everyone around me thought that's who I was. I just felt so invisible."

