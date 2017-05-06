WWE Announces Participants For Tag-Team Turmoil Match On Monday's RAW

On Saturday afternoon, WWE announced via their official website the details regarding the tag-team turmoil match set for this coming Monday night's episode of RAW.

From WWE.com:

Live on Raw in London, five teams will meet in a No. 1 Contenders’ Tag Team Turmoil Match for the right to challenge The Hardy Boyz for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

In addition to The Golden Truth, who were placed in the match this past Monday, the teams of Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and Cesaro & Sheamus will be part of the mayhem.

A Tag Team Turmoil Match is an elimination bout in which two teams begin battling in the ring, and once a team is defeated, another takes its place. The match continues until only one tandem is left standing.

All of the teams in this match have a lot to prove, and one can imagine Enzo & Cass will be looking to get a piece of the so-called “good brothers” after Gallows defeated Amore this past Monday night. Meanwhile, The Swiss Cyborg and The Alabaster Gladiator will surely look to use their newfound aggression to pummel the opposition en route to another opportunity at Matt & Jeff Hardy’s Raw Tag Team Titles. Slater & Rhyno are hoping to become two-time tag team titleholders while Goldust & R-Truth’s “Golden Quest” officially begins Monday night.

Don't miss any of the action as Raw takes over London’s famous O2 Arena this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!