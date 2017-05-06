Renee Dupree On Mauro Ranallo/JBL Rumors, How He Would Describe JBL

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree recently spoke with the folks at Hannibal TV for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how he would describe JBL: "Go watch the movie Dazed and Confused. It has a character played by Ben Affleck, who basically flunked himself out of high school for the sole purpose that he can come back and haze the young kids coming from junior high and hit him with the stick. That's the best description I can give of JBL."

On how he would describe the WWE in general: "If I were to describe the WWE, it's like a well-oiled machine. A billion dollar company, very successful, it's almost like the military. You got your head captain, we all know who it is, then we got little sergeants who are put in place who are align the troops and soldiers. The longer you're there the higher you get ranked. That's the best way I can describe WWE. If you don't fit their mold, or you're not part of their gameplan, or you don't react to their tests the right way you're booted out. Maybe that's every corporate American company. I don't know."

On what he thinks happened between Mauro Ranallo and JBL: "Again, like I described earlier, there are certain tests to test certain people. Maybe he doesn't fit the mold because he's not a wrestler, he never came from a wrestling background. The guy's very talented so perhaps there is a lot of jealousy in this business. Again, he's been there a while and is higher rankings. He's on of the people that the higher ups feel has a good judge of character for the people that fit that company."

Check out the complete Renee Dupree interview at YouTube.com.