Shane McMahon With Batista At "Guardians 2" NYC Screening (Photo), More

- WWE released the complete match between Big Show and Kane from the WWE Backlash 2006 pay-per-view via their official YouTube channel. Check out the complete showdown above.

- Earlier this week, former WWE Superstar and co-star of the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2" film, Dave Bautista, posted the following photo of himself with WWE SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon at the New York City screening of the movie. "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2" is in theaters nationwide now.