Shane McMahon With Batista At "Guardians 2" NYC Screening (Photo), More

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 6, 2017 - 8:38pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- WWE released the complete match between Big Show and Kane from the WWE Backlash 2006 pay-per-view via their official YouTube channel. Check out the complete showdown above.

- Earlier this week, former WWE Superstar and co-star of the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2" film, Dave Bautista, posted the following photo of himself with WWE SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon at the New York City screening of the movie. "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2" is in theaters nationwide now.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.