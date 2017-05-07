Aleister Black Talks Aerosmith & Slayer Ahead Of 2017 Download Festival

Sponsored Links



NXT Superstar Aleister Black recently spoke with the Team Rock website about some of the top bands scheduled to perform at the Download Festival in June.

"You're not going to get any more chances to see them," said Black. "Aerosmith have persevered throughout the years, they've always been a great band, and it's just such a cool thing to see them at a festival like Download and I'm so pumped for them."

Black continued, "You've got to watch Slayer, I can't just name all these bands and not name Slayer. If you're at Download you have to watch Slayer. I've watched them a couple of times now and it's going to happen again."

As was the case in 2016, this year's Download Festival is scheduled to feature matches including WWE and NXT talents.

