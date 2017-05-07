Alicia Fox Comments On Her 11-Year Anniversary With WWE

This past Friday marked the 11th year anniversary of longtime WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Alicia Fox.

Fox took to social media to comment on her milestone with the company.

"HAPPY 11th year 'Alicia Fox' there would be no Fox without YOU," wrote Fox via her official Instagram page this weekend. "THANK YOU #wweuniverse, my colleagues, my struggles, and breakthroughs. #oldschool #littlefox #thankful #blessed LETS #keepthispartygoing."

Check out Alicia Fox's post below.


