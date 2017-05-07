Titus O'Neil Being Sued By Former WWE Cameraman For $1.2 Million

Sponsored Links



It looks like WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil has found himself in some legal hot water.

According to TMZ Sports, O'Neil is facing a lawsuit from a former WWE cameraman for injuries sustained while filming an episode of the WWE Network original series, "WWE Swerved."

The cameraman is claiming he suffered injuries after O'Neil kicked a camera out of his hand in response to being shocked as part of a prank on an episode of the program.

The cameraman is seeking $1.2 million in damages for injuries he suffered to his hand and fingers.