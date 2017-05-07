The New Day Set To Tour India Next Week On Behalf Of WWE

WWE is continuing to attempt to expand its' presence in the Indian market.

The company announced earlier this week that two members of The New Day -- Kofi Kingston and Big E. -- will be headed to India next week to help grow WWE's exposure in the market.

The WrestleMania 33 hosts and recent addition to the SmackDown Live roster following the first-ever WWE Superstar Shakeup are featured in the following tweet posted by WWE on Friday promoting Kingston and Big E.'s upcoming trip to Dubai:


