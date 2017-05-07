WWE U.K. Title Bout Confirmed For NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Sponsored Links



Following the WWE United Kingdom Championship events that WWE filmed this weekend for future airings on the WWE Network, a new title match is official for the next NXT TakeOver special.

Pete Dunne defeated Trent Seven in a qualifying match to become the number one contender to WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate. The Dunne-Bate title match is now official for the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event scheduled for WWE Payback pay-per-view weekend.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago takes place live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Saturday, May 20th. Join us here on 5/20 for live play-by-play results coverage of the show.