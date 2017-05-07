WWE U.K. Title Bout Confirmed For NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 7, 2017 - 3:43pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Following the WWE United Kingdom Championship events that WWE filmed this weekend for future airings on the WWE Network, a new title match is official for the next NXT TakeOver special.

Pete Dunne defeated Trent Seven in a qualifying match to become the number one contender to WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate. The Dunne-Bate title match is now official for the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event scheduled for WWE Payback pay-per-view weekend.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago takes place live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Saturday, May 20th. Join us here on 5/20 for live play-by-play results coverage of the show.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.