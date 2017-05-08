WWE's Plans for "Broken" Gimmck; Matt Hardy Slams Impact Wrestling

  • In terms of the Hardys using the "Broken" gimmick, WWE's plan is to outright buy the rights to the trademark from Anthem, instead of paying Anthem ongoing royalties. WWE appears to be confident that a settlement will be reached very soon, which is why they are going forward with all the teases.

  • Matt Hardy responded with the following tweet when someone said that it will be the fans who lose out in this ongoing war over the "broken" gimmick and trademark:

