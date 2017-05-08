WWE's Plans for "Broken" Gimmck; Matt Hardy Slams Impact Wrestling

Sponsored Links

In terms of the Hardys using the "Broken" gimmick, WWE's plan is to outright buy the rights to the trademark from Anthem, instead of paying Anthem ongoing royalties. WWE appears to be confident that a settlement will be reached very soon, which is why they are going forward with all the teases.





Matt Hardy responded with the following tweet when someone said that it will be the fans who lose out in this ongoing war over the "broken" gimmick and trademark:

Shows they DO NOT care about the fans. @EdNordholm wants to keep MY creation, the #BROKEN Universe, hostage from fans who wish to see it. https://t.co/AREDlSQ9Qn — The VESSEL of MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 7, 2017

