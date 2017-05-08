WWE News: Emma Injured at House Show, Hulk Hogan's Return, more

|
- Emma suffered an injury at the house show today in Liverpool, England. Sasha Banks did her double knee spot and Emma landed awkwardly in the corner, apparently injuring her shoulder. Banks covered her for a pinfall attempt in which Emma was supposed to kick out of, but she didn't. The ref counted to three anyway and then immediately waved it off but Banks realized that Emma was hurt and went for the cover again. This time, the ref counted to three and threw up the "X" sign.
- WWE's medical staff attended to Emma, but she was able to walk away under her own power, but holding her arm/shoulder. At this time, the severity of the injury is unknown.
|
