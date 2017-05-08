WWE News: Emma Injured at House Show, Hulk Hogan's Return, more

Sponsored Links

Emma suffered an injury at the house show today in Liverpool, England. Sasha Banks did her double knee spot and Emma landed awkwardly in the corner, apparently injuring her shoulder. Banks covered her for a pinfall attempt in which Emma was supposed to kick out of, but she didn't. The ref counted to three anyway and then immediately waved it off but Banks realized that Emma was hurt and went for the cover again. This time, the ref counted to three and threw up the "X" sign.





WWE's medical staff attended to Emma, but she was able to walk away under her own power, but holding her arm/shoulder. At this time, the severity of the injury is unknown. Hulk Hogan is back talking to WWE and Vince McMahon and the feeling is that he will be returning once the company is feels comfortable that there will be no potential backlash from any of their sponsors.





Zack Ryder has resumed training in Orlando for a return to in-ring action. He has been sidelined since December with a knee injury and was expected to be out anywhere from four to nine months. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

