Kenny Omega On Hulk Hogan Possibly Joining The Bullet Club, Rollins, More

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 8, 2017 - 11:17am
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) star Kenny Omega recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how he feels about Big Damo using the One-Winged Angel in NXT and Seth Rollins using the Rain Trigger in WWE: "I'm cool with it. Examining their execution, it hardly appears like the same move anyway. Now in 2017, almost every move has been created. To make something 'new', sometimes the only way is to add your own spin to a pre-existing move. I have a fairly original move set, but I do have a dragon suplex in my arsenal. I make that look fresh by adding a snap and keeping it low to the ground. It looks original, but at the end of the day, it is just a dragon suplex."

On if fans could see Hulk Hogan joining the Bullet Club: "No comment."

Check out the complete Kenny Omega interview at Sportskeeda.com.


