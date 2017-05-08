Batista On Undertaker Being Best Big Man, His Favorite WWE Match & More

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (Batista) recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his WrestleMania 23 match against The Undertaker being his career favorite: "Taker. For sure, Taker. Yeah, he still had the streak then, but it was just I felt like that [was] when really I had come into my own. I don't feel like anybody carried me through that match. My first main event with Hunter, Hunter totally carried me through the match. I wasn't ready to carry a WrestleMania back then. Huge, huge. But I have to give all the credit to Hunter, the way he built the story, the way he built the match, put me over, putting the title on me. It was all him."

"I really felt like I had come into my own. I didn't feel like anybody carried me through that match. That was really, I think, a personal statement for me because I thought for a lot of reasons we deserved to be the main event at that WrestleMania."

On he and Undertaker both feeling their match should have closed the show at WrestleMania 23: "Any card that Taker's on, he's the main event, but I thought we should have had it. And we both thought that we were the main event as well. For some reason, they decided not to go with us and I thought our storyline was awesome. We built it. We built it. There [were] a few kind of monumental landmarks with Taker never holding that title before. I don't think he had that title, world title. And also, I was dropping the title to him and I thought it should have been the main event. I really thought we stole the show, so I was just really, really proud of that match, like, really proud. And it was a great match."

On his feeling that Undertaker is the best big man of all-time: "I love [working with Undertaker]. He's fun. He's easy. He just gets it. He's super athletic and it's amazing how athletic he is and how big he is. The best [big man] by far. And there's nothing he can't do. He's just always super relaxed. He [has] been there. He [has] seen everything. He knows what's going on, so you don't have a care. You just have to go out there, and be in it, and perform, and do what Taker tells you!"

Check out the full episode of Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast featuring the Batista interview at PodcastOne.com.