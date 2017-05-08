Update on Buff Bagwell & Raven's Lawsuit Filed Against WWE

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 8, 2017
Thanks to rajah.com reader Ricky Burns for contributing to this post:

-- Last year, former WWE talents Marcus Bagwell (Buff Bagwell) and Scott Levy (Raven) filed a lawsuit against WWE, suing the company for not paying them royalties that they feel were defined in their contracts for WCW-related content that was sold or licensed through the WWE network.

-- WWE first attempted to have the lawsuit rolled into the same one dealing with the concussion, but that was rejected and most recently they sought to have the royalties lawsuit completely dismissed.

-- According to decision rendered late last week, WWE has been denied this motion to dismiss and the lawsuit will pretty much go forward in full. There were two minor points in the suit that were dismissed as they seem to be covered in the plaintiff's breach of contract claims, which neither Bagwell or Levy disputed.


