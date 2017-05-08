Jim Ross to Call WWE UK TV Show, Emma Comments on Injury, Stephanie on Raw?

-- Jim Ross announced via Twitter today that he will be calling the WWE's upcoming UK TV show, along with Nigel McGuinness.

-- The show was taped this weekend and will likely be broken into weekly one-hour shows on the WWE Network, much like the company does with NXT. The first episode is expected to air later this month.

-- Stephanie McMahon is in London - the site of tonight's Raw - doing several promotional appearances. The rumor is that with her being backstage, she could possibly be making her return to WWE TV tonight as well.

-- Emma acknowledged what is said to be a shoulder injury suffered at the WWE house show yesterday, while also revealing that she is waiting to hear the extent of the damage:


