ROH: War Of The Worlds 2017 PPV Lineup For This Friday In NYC

Ring Of Honor's "War of the Worlds" pay-per-view goes down this Friday, May 12th live from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
The following lineup is scheduled for this Friday's ROH PPV:
ROH: WAR OF THE WORLDS 2017
* Christopher Daniels vs. Jay Lethal vs. Cody [ROH World Title]
* Marty Scurll vs. Matt Sydal [ROH TV Title]
* The Young Bucks vs. Tetsuya Naito & Bushi [ROH Tag-Titles]
* Bully Ray, Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe vs. Hirooki Goto, Trent Barreta & Rocky Romero [ROH Six-Man Tag-Titles]
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Adam Cole
* Will Ospreay vs. Jay White
* War Machine vs. Sanada & Evil vs. Chris Sabin & Jonathan Gresham
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page
* Kushida vs. Dalton Castle vs. Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young [Four Corner Survival Match]
