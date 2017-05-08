ROH: War Of The Worlds 2017 PPV Lineup For This Friday In NYC

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 8, 2017 - 3:17pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Ring Of Honor's "War of the Worlds" pay-per-view goes down this Friday, May 12th live from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The following lineup is scheduled for this Friday's ROH PPV:

ROH: WAR OF THE WORLDS 2017

* Christopher Daniels vs. Jay Lethal vs. Cody [ROH World Title]

* Marty Scurll vs. Matt Sydal [ROH TV Title]

* The Young Bucks vs. Tetsuya Naito & Bushi [ROH Tag-Titles]

* Bully Ray, Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe vs. Hirooki Goto, Trent Barreta & Rocky Romero [ROH Six-Man Tag-Titles]

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Adam Cole

* Will Ospreay vs. Jay White

* War Machine vs. Sanada & Evil vs. Chris Sabin & Jonathan Gresham

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page

* Kushida vs. Dalton Castle vs. Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young [Four Corner Survival Match]


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.