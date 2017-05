Sponsored Links

- Braun Strowman is expected to face Kalisto, possibly in a gimmick match of some sorts. - Mickie James was scheduled to face Alexa Bliss, according to pwinsider.com - A segment between Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt is also scheduled, according to pwinsider.com

