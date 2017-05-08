Boxing Champion & "Creed" Star Tony Bellew Wants Match With Triple H[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
WBC Cruiserweight Boxing Champion Tony Bellew, who co-starred in the Rocky franchise film, Creed, attended this past Sunday's WWE live event at Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.
Bellew spoke with Sky Sports for a brief interview over the weekend and was asked which WWE Superstar he would square-off against if he had his pick.
"Tony would like to slap Triple H's backside," Bellew said. "I like the sound of that, or doing a 'Stone Cold' stunner on Triple H."
Bellew continued, "He was a phenomenal wrestler in his day, so I wouldn't mind a little go at that."
