Boxing Champion & "Creed" Star Tony Bellew Wants Match With Triple H

WBC Cruiserweight Boxing Champion Tony Bellew, who co-starred in the Rocky franchise film, Creed, attended this past Sunday's WWE live event at Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Bellew spoke with Sky Sports for a brief interview over the weekend and was asked which WWE Superstar he would square-off against if he had his pick.

"Tony would like to slap Triple H's backside," Bellew said. "I like the sound of that, or doing a 'Stone Cold' stunner on Triple H."

Bellew continued, "He was a phenomenal wrestler in his day, so I wouldn't mind a little go at that."

Check out the complete Tony Bellew interview at SkySports.com.