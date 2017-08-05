WWE Raw *Spoilers* (5/8/17) - Taped in London, England

Sponsored Links



The following are results for today's Raw, which was taped in London, England. They will air tonight as usual in North America

The broadcast team was Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Booker T was introduced. There was no pyro or opening. Dean Ambrose took a call backstage from Kurt Angle. Ambrose hung up and asked a stagehand to play his music and then he headed to the ring.

Ambrose announced that Angle was not in attendance and made him the acting general manager of the night. The Miz came out to interrupt. Miz became co-general manager for the night after saying he spoke with Stephanie McMahon. Ambrose offered Miz a handshake.

Braun Strowman came out and said he wants Roman Reigns and once he’s done with him he wants Brock Lesnar. Kalisto came out to no reaction whatsoever and boasted about his dumpster match win. Kalisto wanted another match against Strowman, who said he could beat Kalisto with one arm. Ambrose made the match for later in the show.

Miz congratulated Ambrose on ending Kalisto’s career. Ambrose announced Miz vs. Finn Balor….

1. Finn Balor beat The Miz. Miz pushed Balor into the referee and was disqualified. Ambrose restarted the match and banned Maryse from ringside. Balor with the quick jump on the Miz hits a Coup de Grace for the win…

Alexa Bliss was shown backstage when Nia Jax walked in. Nia pointed out how Alexa dissed everyone last week but her. Nia asked for a title opportunity after Alexa is done with Bayley. Alexa promised to talk to Kurt Angle. Nia said they are now best friends, but Alexa doesn’t look sure of this…

2. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss (w/Nia Jax) defeated Mickie James (w/Bayley). Jax grabbed Mickie’s leg. Bayley attacked Nia. Bliss then knocked Mickie out the corner for the pin. Afterward, Bayley chased Bliss to the back. Nia attacked and destroyed James…

In a backstage segment, Miz was unhappy that Ambrose had booked the entire show. Miz had a Miz TV segment planned with a member of One Direction, but Ambrose cancelled it. Miz booked Ambrose in a match against Bray Wyatt, then took the clipboard and walked off…

A tale of the tape was shown for Braun Strowman vs. Kalisto…

Samoa Joe was interviewed backstage. Seth Rollins jumped Joe and they brawled backstage until referees broke it up…

3. Braun Strowman fought Kalisto to an apparent no-contest. Braun grabbed a mic and told Ambrose to shove it, he didn’t accept the match. He started to leave but booted kalisto in the face as the bell rang. Roman Reigns’s music hit. Reigns entered the ring to dueling chants. Reigns hit three Superman punches in quick succession, sending Braun to ringside. Reigns went for the Drive By, but Braun booted him. Reigns countered and used the ring post on Braun’s bad arm. Referees try to break it up. Reigns hit Braun three times with a chair, and Braun retreated through the crowd. Reigns’s music hit to huge boos. Obviously, the crowd wanted Braun to destroy Reigns…

4. Sheamus and Cesaro won a Tag Team Turmoil match to become No. 1 contenders to the Raw Tag Titles. Cesaro and Sheamus started the match with Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Cesaro put Enzo in a Sharpshooter to get the win. Heath Slater and Rhyno were out next. Sheamus caught Slater with a Brogue Kick to pin him. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were out next. Another Brogue Kick led to Sheamus and Cesaro advancing to face the final team of Goldust and R-Truth. Cesaro rolled up R-Truth holding his tights for the win. Matt and Jeff Hardy came out afterward, but Cesaro and Sheamus left the ring…

5. Seth Rollins beat Samoa Joe by DQ. Rollins took a clumsy looking tumble off the apron. The referee seemed to communicate with the people backstage via his earpiece and then spoke with Joe and Rollins quite a bit. The turnbuckle “accidentally” became exposed and Rollins was run into it. Joe ran him into it again and the referee disqualified him. Joe put his submission hold on Rollins after the bell, then released it, and stood tall over him…

An ad hyped Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Title on next week’s Raw…

6. TJP defeated Jack Gallagher. Footage aired before the match of Neville telling TJP (who appears to be rebranded as TJP rather than TJ Perkins) that he needs a signature win over someone such as Gallagher. TJP won via rollup and held the tights. TJP roughed up Gallagher after the match. Austin Aries hobbled through the crowd to make the save. Neville and TJP had a staredown from the outside with Aries and Gallagher (perhaps a 205 Live tag match setup)…

7. Sasha Banks beat Alicia Fox. Sasha performed the double knee drop off the ropes and got the win…

8. Bray Wyatt beat Dean Ambrose. The Miz came out for commentary. Miz left the broadcast desk and headed to ringside. Wyatt nearly hit Sister Abigail off a distraction, but Ambrose avoided it. Miz hit Ambrose with the Intercontinental Title belt, then Ambrose hit Wyatt with Sister Abigail for the win. Afterward, Miz attacked Ambrose. Miz said next week he will be wearing the belt and everyone will say it’s awesome. Miz dropped the belt and left to his music…

In the dark segment, Ambrose said he wasn’t leaving without defending his title. Miz ran back and they fought in and around the crowd. Ambrose disqualified himself after smacking Miz in the back of the head with the title belt. He delivered some funny lines asking the crowd if they wanted to go home or see Dirty Deeds on Miz. He got Miz back inside the ring and then performed the move. Ambrose offered to shake Miz’s hand before delivering another Dirty Deeds. Ambrose performed it a third time and stood tall to end the show…

