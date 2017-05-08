Stephanie McMahon On Growing Up Vince's Daughter, WWE Women's Evolution

Sponsored Links



WWE executive and on-air performer Stephanie McMahon appeared as a guest on This Morning on Monday to promote tonight's taped episode of WWE RAW from London, England. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On joining the McMahon family business: "It's what I've always wanted to do. I've always been a fan of wrestling and WWE in particular and especially growing up and watching my father who was the Chairman, CEO and also commentator on the show, and I was just enthralled. [Those] business conversations at the dinner table and listening to the stories that were getting built and the characters and meeting them and seeing them."

On the Women's Evolution in NXT and WWE: "I like to give the credit to our audience because our audience started a hashtag called #GiveDivasAChance and at that time our female division was branded as the Divas Division, and it trended worldwide for three days, and our fans' voices were so loud. They were saying they wanted more athleticism, deeper character development, enhanced storylines. They wanted more of our women. Their voice was so strong that our Chairman and CEO responded 'We hear you. Keep watching. #GiveDivasAChance'. Since then we have rebranded our Divas Division to the Women's Division and all of our women are called Superstars just like the men."

Check out the complete Stephanie McMahon interview above or via the official YouTube channel of "This Morning."