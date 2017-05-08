Update On Ember Moon's Injury, NXT TakeOver: Chicago Match Changed

On Monday, WWE posted an update on the shoulder injury Ember Moon sustained, confirming that she will be out of the NXT Women's Championship Fatal-4-Way match at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Chicago live WWE Network special later this month.
As a result of Moon being pulled from the match due to injury, the NXT Women's Championship will now be contested in a Triple-Threat match, as Asuka defends against Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot at the live special that goes down during WWE Payback pay-per-view weekend.
NXT TakeOver: Chicago is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 20th at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, airing live via the WWE Network.
Shoulder injury takes Ember Moon out of TakeOver: Chicago
Ember Moon's title opportunity against NXT Women's Champion Asuka will have to wait.
Moon suffered a grade one shoulder sprain as a result of Asuka's ambush during last week's No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal and will not be able to compete at NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20, WWE.com has learned. Doctors estimate that Moon will require four to five weeks to recover from the injury.
Along with Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross, Moon was scheduled to challenge Asuka in an NXT Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way Match in Chicago. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the title bout after Asuka crashed last week's No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal and brutalized the three finalists: Moon, Riot and Cross.
During the turmoil, The Empress of Tomorrow pushed Moon off the top turnbuckle before launching her through the ropes, causing Moon to fall hard on the floor.
More details are expected to be released this Wednesday on NXT.
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.