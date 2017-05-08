Update On Ember Moon's Injury, NXT TakeOver: Chicago Match Changed

Sponsored Links



On Monday, WWE posted an update on the shoulder injury Ember Moon sustained, confirming that she will be out of the NXT Women's Championship Fatal-4-Way match at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Chicago live WWE Network special later this month.

As a result of Moon being pulled from the match due to injury, the NXT Women's Championship will now be contested in a Triple-Threat match, as Asuka defends against Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot at the live special that goes down during WWE Payback pay-per-view weekend.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 20th at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, airing live via the WWE Network.

