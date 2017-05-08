Photos: John Cena & Nikki Bella At MTV Movie & TV Awards In L.A.[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
John Cena and Nikki Bella at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Show
As noted, WWE Superstar John Cena was scheduled to be one of the presenters at this past weekend's MTV Movie and TV Awards Show.
Cena co-presented the Next Generation Award along with "The Wall" co-star Aaron Taylor Johnson to actor Daniel Kaluuya.
Featured below are some photos of Cena at the event along with his bride-to-be, fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, from Bella's official Twitter page.