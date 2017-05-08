Photos: John Cena & Nikki Bella At MTV Movie & TV Awards In L.A.

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 8, 2017 - 7:19pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

John Cena and Nikki Bella at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Show

As noted, WWE Superstar John Cena was scheduled to be one of the presenters at this past weekend's MTV Movie and TV Awards Show.

Cena co-presented the Next Generation Award along with "The Wall" co-star Aaron Taylor Johnson to actor Daniel Kaluuya.

Featured below are some photos of Cena at the event along with his bride-to-be, fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, from Bella's official Twitter page.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.