Photos: John Cena & Nikki Bella At MTV Movie & TV Awards In L.A.

Sponsored Links



John Cena and Nikki Bella at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Show

As noted, WWE Superstar John Cena was scheduled to be one of the presenters at this past weekend's MTV Movie and TV Awards Show.

Cena co-presented the Next Generation Award along with "The Wall" co-star Aaron Taylor Johnson to actor Daniel Kaluuya.

Featured below are some photos of Cena at the event along with his bride-to-be, fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, from Bella's official Twitter page.