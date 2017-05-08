The Hardyz' Thank You To Dublin Fans (Video), Stanford/NY Emmys, More

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 8, 2017 - 7:27pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- WWE released the above footage of The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) offering up a special thank-you to the WWE fans in Dublin, Ireland this past weekend.

- WWE's Scott Stanford won the Best Sports Anchor at the 2017 New York Emmy Awards this past weekend. WWE posted the following congratulatory message to Stanford via their official WWE Universe Twitter page.

- The latest edition of the WWE Top 10, which you can check out below, looks at the top "Amazing Feats of Strength" in WWE.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.