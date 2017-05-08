The Hardyz' Thank You To Dublin Fans (Video), Stanford/NY Emmys, More

Sponsored Links



- WWE released the above footage of The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) offering up a special thank-you to the WWE fans in Dublin, Ireland this past weekend.

- WWE's Scott Stanford won the Best Sports Anchor at the 2017 New York Emmy Awards this past weekend. WWE posted the following congratulatory message to Stanford via their official WWE Universe Twitter page.

Congratulations to @WWE's own @scottstanford1 for being named the Best Sports Anchor at the #NYEmmys! @NYEmmyAwards — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 7, 2017

- The latest edition of the WWE Top 10, which you can check out below, looks at the top "Amazing Feats of Strength" in WWE.