Jim Ross On Calling WWE U.K. TV Special, NJPW, ROH/Tribune Media Co.

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross updated his blog at his official website, JRsBarBQ.com on Monday afternoon with his thoughts on calling the WWE United Kingdom television show and more. Below are some of the highlights.

On calling the WWE U.K. television show:

"I’m excited to announce that I will join the talented Nigel McGuinness to broadcast the recently taped, WWE matches from Norwich, England and these bouts will air on the WWE Network soon. Happy for this opportunity to call bouts involving new wrestlers, for me, and a new broadcast partner which freshens up all facets of the process. Stay tuned as to when these specials will be broadcast on the WWE Network which is still the best value in the land for only $9.99 per month. WWE has other bookings for me as well and we will announce them when they are completely finalized. So, ‘Business is Picking Up!’ I am happy to say."

On New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) dates in the United States and AXS TV:

"AXSTV has finalized their broadcast plans with NJPW for the July 1-2 weekend in Long Beach, California and the official announcement will be made on May 18. You’re going to like what you hear."

On Ring Of Honor (ROH) parent company Sinclair Broadcasting acquiring the Tribune Media Company:

"With Sinclair Broadcasting buying Tribune Media Co for $3.9 Billion could mean that Sinclair’s ROH Wrestling might have the opportunity grow their brand if Sinclair decides to go in that direction. It will be interesting to see what direction ROH travels after this buyout is completed. Could be some interesting times ahead for ROH."

Check out the complete blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Also, don't forget to tune into the "Ross Report" podcast every Tuesday evening at PodcastOne.com. For more information, follow JR on Twitter @JRsBBQ.