Report: Braun Strowman to Undergo Elbow Surgery & Miss "Extreme Rules"

-- According to both f4wonline.com and prowrestlingsheet.com, Braun Strowman may indeed be suffering from a legitimate injury, putting him out of action for "Extreme Rules" in June and jeopardizing his chances for "Great Balls of Fire" in July.

-- While this has not been confirmed by WWE, Strowman is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury and will undergo surgery in the near future, sidelining him for anywhere from 1-2 months. The angle on tonight's Raw with Roman Reigns may be used to explain his upcoming absence.

-- More on this story as we learn more...