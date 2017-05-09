Report: Braun Strowman to Undergo Elbow Surgery & Miss "Extreme Rules"

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 9, 2017 - 12:29am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to both f4wonline.com and prowrestlingsheet.com, Braun Strowman may indeed be suffering from a legitimate injury, putting him out of action for "Extreme Rules" in June and jeopardizing his chances for "Great Balls of Fire" in July.

-- While this has not been confirmed by WWE, Strowman is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury and will undergo surgery in the near future, sidelining him for anywhere from 1-2 months. The angle on tonight's Raw with Roman Reigns may be used to explain his upcoming absence.

-- More on this story as we learn more...


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.