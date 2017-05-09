The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose Intercontinental Title Match Set For Next Week's RAW

Sponsored Links



It was announced during this week's taped episode of WWE RAW from London, England that at next week's show, The Miz will challenge Dean Ambrose for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The Miz vs. Ambrose I-C title match was originally mentioned for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in June, however will instead take place at this coming Monday night's show.

WWE RAW returns live next Monday evening, May 15th from Newark, New Jersey. Join us here on 5/15 for live play-by-play results coverage of the show.