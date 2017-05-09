Steve Austin Praises Hardyz, Reveals Talking To Matt About "Broken" Character

Sponsored Links



During the latest edition of his "Steve Austin Show" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin shared his thoughts on The Hardy Boyz -- Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Regarding The Hardy Boyz, "The Texas Rattlesnake" commended the veteran duo for their consistent ability to get themselves over with fans.

"These guys have been around for a long time and they were always able to get themselves over to a very high level, often times without a green-light push," said Austin. "Then, they'd split them up, or do something with them, or they tried to get them over and they got them over to a very high level. Then, they left for a long time. Now, they're back."

Austin would go on to elaborate, revealing his thoughts on the "Broken" Matt Hardy character and how he contacted Matt to offer up praise for the original wrestling gimmick.

"Before they came back, Matt Hardy came up with this off-the-charts character, totally against anything they've done," said Austin. "Here's a kid for North Carolina, he's got, what is it, a British accent? And it's all about 'delete', and what's the name of the little thing that they're flying around? Vanguard 1! Goddamn, what a good idea! And whether it was their's or not, the fact that Matt Hardy pulled off this character, and then, also, with Jeff Hardy's participation in the angle, they're both outstanding in this!"

Austin continued, "A shout out to both those guys for reinventing themselves. I love the 'broken' concept. I loved all the fights out in the woods, at The Hardys' place, and all the stuff on the battlefield. I can't remember it all, but it was spectacular stuff and I sent them a couple of messages. That's how much I liked it."

Check out the latest edition of the "Steve Austin Show" podcast at PodcastOne.com.