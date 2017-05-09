Kurt Angle Says He Will Wrestle Again, Talks Favorite RAW GM Moment

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently took part in a Q&A with fans on his official Facebook page. Below are some of the highlights.

On how it feels to be a "living legend": "I never thought about it. Probably because I haven't finished what I started. There's more left in the tank. I hope we see it happen soon."

On if he thinks he'll ever wrestle another match: "Yes. I don't know when, but I will wrestle again. It's true"

On his favorite moment thus far as WWE RAW General Manager: "My favorite moment has been getting in the ring with the likes of Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt. It's like having a past legend meet a future legend. It hardly ever happens but it did for me."

On Roman Reigns: "[Roman] has a huge future too. Roman has potential to be "the face" of WWE. Let's see how he pans out."

Check out the complete Kurt Angle Q&A via Facebook.com/RealKurtAngle.