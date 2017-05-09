Kurt Angle Says He Will Wrestle Again, Talks Favorite RAW GM Moment

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 9, 2017 - 9:57am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently took part in a Q&A with fans on his official Facebook page. Below are some of the highlights.

On how it feels to be a "living legend": "I never thought about it. Probably because I haven't finished what I started. There's more left in the tank. I hope we see it happen soon."

On if he thinks he'll ever wrestle another match: "Yes. I don't know when, but I will wrestle again. It's true"

On his favorite moment thus far as WWE RAW General Manager: "My favorite moment has been getting in the ring with the likes of Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt. It's like having a past legend meet a future legend. It hardly ever happens but it did for me."

On Roman Reigns: "[Roman] has a huge future too. Roman has potential to be "the face" of WWE. Let's see how he pans out."

Check out the complete Kurt Angle Q&A via Facebook.com/RealKurtAngle.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.