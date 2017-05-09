WWE SmackDown Live Preview (5/9): Randy Orton Returns

Sponsored Links

WWE SmackDown Live returns this evening from the O2 Arena in London, England. WWE.com included the following summary on their SmackDown Live preview page for tonight's episode: SmackDown LIVE preview, May 9, 2017: Orton returns as Team Blue takes over London SmackDown LIVE emanates from the O2 Arena in London this week and features the return of WWE Champion Randy Orton. The Viper is making his first appearance since Jinder Mahal cost him the House of Horrors Match at WWE Payback. Will The Apex Predator have vengeance on his mind as his showdown with The Maharaja at WWE Backlash approaches? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! Additionally, the official WWE website is focusing on the following points for this week's show: * Randy Orton returns after House of Horrors * Becky Lynch faces Natalya one week after battle lines were drawn * Dolph Ziggler to confront Shinsuke Nakamura * Will The Usos respond to “The Fashion Files?”

