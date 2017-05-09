R-Truth To Host Game Show On WWE Network, WWE Secretly Films Pilot

It looks like R-Truth will soon be getting the Bob Barker treatment.

According to a report at PWInsider.com, Truth is scheduled to soon host his own original series on the WWE Network.

WWE reportedly secretly filmed a pilot with Truth for a new game show style series.

While nothing is set in stone, the new WWE Network game show hosted by R-Truth is scheduled to premiere on the digital subscription service in late summer or early fall of this year.


