Steve Austin On His Current Relationship With WWE, Roman Reigns' Future

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was recently a guest on the latest episode of Lilian Garcia's "Making Their Way To The Ring" podcast. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On Roman Reigns' future: "I think Roman Reigns is going to be a big star — he's a star right now, but he's going to be a big star if he just keeps going down the road that he's going and he's going to figure it all out he's not necessarily just a natural to the business, but he's very very good and he's only going to get better.

"I think he's doing fine now and I've been watching. You know some of the story lines haven't been so good and you know when you gotta shove someone down peoples throats they gotta get a gut full of it sometimes and they got a gut full of it because you know maybe some of the lines that they had written for him weren't the greatest ones 'I'm not a bad guy, I'm not a good guy, I'm the guy', kinda corny, but if you watch and you did Payback when the main event with him and Braun Strowman those guys crushed it and Roman Reigns getting beat 1, 2, 3 and then the steel chairs into his chest, he's spitting up blood, well people watching the business these days they're watching what the guys are doing and then they're thinking about the writing."

On his current relationship with WWE, Vince McMahon and Triple H: "I'm still a part of the WWE, I still keep in contact with a lot of the guys and girls and Vince and Triple H and everybody, so I'm still you know in with the WWE."

Check out the complete Lilian Garcia podcast featuring the Steve Austin interview above or via YouTube.com.