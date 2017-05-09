Batista On Contacting WWE To Return, Idea For Retirement Feud & More

Sponsored Links



As noted, former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (Batista) recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. Below are more highlights from the interview.

On missing pro wrestling but not missing dealing with WWE: "There's nothing like it. [Jericho] know[s] how it is. There's just an adrenaline rush that goes along with it. What I don't miss is the company, to be honest with you. I don't miss WWE. I miss wrestling. I just don't miss dealing with the company and its bulls--t. Yeah, the bulls--t, man. It's just too much bulls--t."

On contacting WWE about another comeback: "I've asked [to come back]. I've asked. I've asked for what I want. I'll tell [Jericho] and I've talked to Hunter about it and I've talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That's the only thing I'm interested in and they're just not interested in it."

"I guess [WWE is] not [interested]. And I've run it by them a few different times. They just say, 'meh, we'll think about it.' Vince, every time I ask him, 'meh, I'll think about it.'"

On wanting to work one final wrestling program with Triple H: "At this point, no [Batista is not interested in doing long programs with up-and-comers], because it would be like my retirement thing. It'd be what I go out on. I'd come back and I'd do it. I would do a whole program and I'd be done. But that's how I'd want to go out because we have such a history together and there's so much history built in. There's an easy story to be told and I think people would get into it and they'd like it. And Hunter, he's just awesome to work with."

