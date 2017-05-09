WWE London Tryout Camp Photos, John Cena/Auto Geek, Mickie James

- Featured above, courtesy of The Bella Twins' official YouTube channel, is the latest edition of "Auto Geek" with John Cena.

- Field hockey star Samantha Quek came out with Mickie James at the recent WWE live event in Liverpool, England. WWE posted the following photo of the two at the event via their official Twitter page.

- Speaking of WWE's Twitter page, the company posted the following item regarding their tryout camp this week at the O2 Arena in London, England.


