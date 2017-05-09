More on Strowman's Elbow Injury; WWE Likely to Re-Write Storylines

Sponsored Links



-- Braun Strowman's elbow injury is not deemed to be serious but at this point, WWE will not know how long he will be out of action until he actually undergoes surgery and doctors are able to determine the extent of the injury.

-- Strowman is definitely out of the June "Extreme Rules" PPV and his participation at the July PPV - where he was expected to face Brock Lesnar - is unknown. As a result, WWE will be changing up their creative plans for the next PPV and that will start to become clear next week.

-- It seems the only storyline that is set in stone for the June PPV is Seth Rollins vs. Samoe Joe and with Miz and Dean Ambrose facing each other last night on Raw instead of at the PPV, it's possible everything at the top is going to be switched up with Strowman's injury.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio