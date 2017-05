Sponsored Links



-- The main event for tonight's Smackdown is slated to be AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Sami Zayn teaming up to take on Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin.

-- Breezango will also present the second edition of their Fashion Police.

-- Members of the Chelsea football team John Terry and Asmir Begovic are speculated to appear on the show.