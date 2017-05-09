Vince Comments On Batista's WWE 15-Year Anniversary, Batista Responds

On Tuesday afternoon, Vince McMahon took to social media to post a message to Dave Bautista regarding the 15th anniversary of the day he made his WWE debut back in 2002.

"15 years ago today, @WWE unleashed The Animal @DaveBautista on the WWE Universe," wrote the WWE Chairman via his official Twitter page. "Happy anniversary, 'Drax.'"

Batista would log onto his official Twitter page shortly thereafter to respond to his former boss.

"I still have a f*ck ton of unleashing left in me," wrote former WWE Superstar Batista. "Thanks for showing me the world boss! #DreamChaser."


