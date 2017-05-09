Matt & Reby Hardy Deny That Impact Filed "Broken" Trademarks Before Them

Sponsored Links



-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, Impact Wrestling apparently filed for the "Broken" trademarks back in January, even though the US Trademark website lists it as being in April. The site adds that Impact personnel are said to be upset at the coverage this story is getting, feeling that it is biased towards the Hardys.

-- Matt took to Twitter to refute these reports that the company filed trademarks before he did:

If that were true, they would've gone through the patent office long before mine did. Don't buy bullshit reports from "source" Jeff Jarrett https://t.co/nz8kwxmdvr — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 9, 2017