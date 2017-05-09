Report: Injured WWE Star Ready to Return Next Week at Smackdown

Sponsored Links



-- Injured WWE superstar Rusev is scheduled to make his return to live TV next week at Smackdown from Manchester, NH.

-- Rusev has been active on social media, trying to get Shane McMahon's attention and is now claiming that Shane is ignoring him and he will head to Smackdown Live to get answers. As previously indicated by WWE, Rusev is demanding a title shot upon his return so the storyline looks to still be headed in that direction.

-- For those wondering, when Rusev does return, he is not expected to be paired with Lana, who will be debuting her own new gimmick in the near future.