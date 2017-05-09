Video: AJ Styles Talks About Winning Over Vince McMahon

Sponsored Links



As noted, the folks at "Inside The Ropes" recently caught up with former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

In addition to the highlights we posted from the interview earlier this week, "The Phenomenal One" also spoke about winning over WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"I think that once you proven yourself to Vince McMahon that you’re not some guy that only cares about himself and only wants to get himself over at the expense of stabbing someone in the back," said Styles. "This isn’t about me, this is about us. Let’s find a way to make WWE bigger, better and more popular and more exciting."

Styles continued, "When he sees that in someone, when he sees that passion in someone, everyday you get a little bit more trust with Vince McMahon and I want that. He’s my boss and I can go in there anytime and talk to him if I need be. There is a relationship there that I enjoy and I want to get stronger. Day in and day out, I want to prove to him that I care about us, rather than me. And I think he appreciates that."

Check out more from the AJ Styles interview above or via YouTube.com.