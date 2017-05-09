WWE Smackdown *Spoilers* From London, England

Sponsored Links



The following are Smackdown spoilers from London, England to air later today

DARK MATCH

(1) Tye Dillinger beat Aiden English

SMACKDOWN TAPING

-Randy Orton started talking about the House of Horrors. He was quickly interrupted by Jinder Mahal, who said he’d win the title at Backlash.

-Kevin Owens was out shortly after and he was followed by A.J. Styles. Baron Corbin came out afterward. He was very quickly attacked by Sami Zayn. A brawl escalated. On the screen a six-man tag was announced for later.

(1) Natalya (w/Carmela, Tamina, James Ellsworth) beat Becky Lynch (w/Naomi, Charlotte) when Natalya pinned Becky. A brawl nearly happened outside the ring but Charlotte pulled Naomi away, this distracted Becky and Natalya pinned her from this.

-Natalya & Tamini & Carmella vs. Becky & Charlotte & Naomi was announced for Backlash.

-They aired a video package for Lana’s upcoming debut.

-Another “Fashion Files” video with Breezango was shown.

(2) Erik Rowan pinned Luke Harper after a spinning powerslam. A short but loud “Fire Bradshaw” chant broke out during this match, lasted less than 30 seconds.

-Dolph Ziggler was bad-mouthing Shinsuke Nakamura. Shinsuke came to the ring and challenged Dolph to a match right now. Dolph said no, they’d fight at Backlash. They ended up having a quick brawl which Shinsuke got the better off.

-They aired another video package for The New Day.

(3) Breezango beat The Ascension when Fandango pinned Viktor after a top rope leg drop.

(4) Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin beat Randy Orton, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles when Jinder pinned Orton

