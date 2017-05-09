WWE Backlash 2017 PPV Lineup: New Match Added (Spoiler)[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
At the WWE SmackDown Live television tapings in London, England on Tuesday afternoon, a new match was made official for next Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view event in Rosemont, Illinois.
Now confirmed for this year's WWE Backlash PPV is a new six-woman tag-team match pitting Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch against the trio of Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka.
With that now known, below is an updated look at the lineup for this year's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, which goes down live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Sunday, May 21st.
