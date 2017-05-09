WWE Backlash 2017 PPV Lineup: New Match Added (Spoiler)

At the WWE SmackDown Live television tapings in London, England on Tuesday afternoon, a new match was made official for next Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view event in Rosemont, Illinois.

Now confirmed for this year's WWE Backlash PPV is a new six-woman tag-team match pitting Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch against the trio of Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka.

With that now known, below is an updated look at the lineup for this year's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, which goes down live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Sunday, May 21st.

WWE BACKLASH 2017

WWE Championship
- Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships
- The Usos (c) vs. Tyler Breeze & Fandango

WWE United States Championship
- Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles

Six-Woman Tag-Team Match
- Naomi, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella & Tamina Snuka

Join us here at Rajah.com on 5/21 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Backlash 2017 pay-per-view.


